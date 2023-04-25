Online auction to benefit steeple repair at historic West Martinsburg church

West Martinsburg Church. Provided photo

WEST MARTINSBURG — There will be an online auction starting May and held through 6 p.m. May 8 to benefit the restoration of the West Martinsburg Church steeple. Donated items can be viewed and bids made online at www.adkauctions.com.

Auction items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, or 3 to 7 p.m. May 12 at West Martinsburg Town Hall, 6994 West Road. Cash or checks only will be accepted for payment with no shipping available.

