Ontario DAR presents quilts to members Eileen Yager and Dr. Priscilla Thibault are honored by DAR

Members of Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) made special quilts to honor their two military veterans. Pictured seated, from left, are Janet Osuchowski, accepting Air Force veteran Eileen Yager’s quilt, and Navy veteran Priscilla Chase Thibault. In the back row are quilt committee members, from left, Past Regents Cynthia Stanton, Shirley Hanley, and Marilee Rayome; Martha Watson, Jean Rautio, and Chapter Regent Lorraine Gregory. Honoree Eileen Yager, who served during the Korean War, was unable to attend. Osuchowski is holding a photograph of Yager. (Photo by Jim Rautio.)

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting the nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs.

Members recently honored their chapter’s own wartime veterans – Eileen Yager and Priscilla Thibault – with handmade quilts.

