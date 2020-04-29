MEXICO — An open pantry will be held on from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico.
All are welcome. Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry.
To maintain social distancing, they are currently asking clients to remain in their vehicles.
In order to serve as many friends and neighbors in need, they ask that only one open pantry distribution be given for those living in the same house/apartment/residence.
This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions.
For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
