Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.