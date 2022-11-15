Operation Christmas Child collecting shoeboxes in annual drive

WATERTOWN — Operation Christmas Child has begun its national collection week, with more than 4,500 drop-off sites open through Nov. 21.
The program is run by Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization.
In Operation Christmas Child, empty shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with churches across the globe to deliver the items to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, organizers say, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. This year, the Samaritan’s Purse project will hit the 200-million mark in shoebox donations. Also this year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
There are several drop-off sites in the north country:
Watertown: Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Boulevard
Adams Center: Grace Community Church, 17784 Michaels Road
Castorland: Naumburg Mennonite Church, 5463 State Route 410
Sandy Creek: Sandy Creek Bible Church, 1984 Harwood Drive
Pulaski: Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 Route 11
Boonville: Boonville United Methodist Church, 105 Ann St.
Ogdensburg: New Life Assembly of God, 929 Park St.
Winthrop: Victory Baptist Church, 601 State Highway 11C
Saranac Lake: High Peaks Church, 97 Will Rogers Drive
Malone: Shiloh Baptist Church, 217 Webster St.
Oswego: New Covenant Community Church, 51 E. Oneida St.
People interested in OCC can simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys and take them to a drop-off location. Participating churches should be contacted for any specific drop-off times.
The Operation Christmas Child/Samaritan Purse website — samaritanspurse.org — has tips on how to pack a shoebox. The site also offers an option of building a shoebox online. Such boxes will reach children throughout the world.
