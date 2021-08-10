Operation Oswego County presents award to The Richard S. Shineman Foundation

OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting on July 14, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Ally Award for 2021 to the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in recognition and appreciation of the vision, commitment and leadership demonstrated to support countless not for profit initiatives to improve quality of life and economic vitality across Oswego County; for providing 291 grants totaling over $9.4 million to 180 organizations and programs, such as the Next Great Idea Oswego County Business Plan Competition, the Oswego Renaissance Association, Fulton Block Builders, and the ACT Work Ready Community Workforce Development Initiative, since inception; for providing professional training programs and other resources to make Oswego County organizations more sustainable; and for being a vital and essential partner in economic development in Oswego County. Pictured are, from left, L. Michael Treadwell, OOC executive director, Karen Goetz, Richard S. Shineman Foundation executive director, and Ellen Holst, OOC board president.
