ORA 2020 grant pre-applications due April 1

OSWEGO - The Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) has announced that the pre-applications for the 2020 Renaissance Block Challenge grants are available online now and due on or before April 1.
Property owners in the city of Oswego are eligible to apply. More than 700 homeowners have partnered with the ORA since 2014.
The Renaissance Block Challenge is a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages clusters of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties in order to build confidence in Oswego’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest.
The benefits of participation: Neighbors who apply for and receive designation as a Renaissance Block will have access to resources that will accelerate their home improvement projects and their neighborhood’s revitalization. These include matching funds for exterior improvements (dollar-for-dollar match, up to $1,000 per property owner) and access to discounts from sponsoring building and hardware stores and garden centers.
The challenge components: Exterior improvements must be completed by the participating property owners (or their chosen contractors) by Oct. 30.
Examples of eligible improvements include, but not limited to: Front yard landscaping, repairs/upgrades to the exterior, porch repair, front and/or screen doors, new windows, soffit repairs, sidewalk repairs, painting, new mailboxes, new exterior lighting to list just a few.
Applicants must have a minimum of five (and a maximum of 15) property owners to agree to participate. Participation can be as small as a $2 improvement and up. The pre-application, due April 1, is available for download at the ORA website. Questions can be emailed to oswegorenaissance@gmail.com
For additional information, visit the ORAs website at www.OswegoNYonline.com.
