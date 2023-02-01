SACKETS HARBOR — Saturday’s benefit for dog bite victim Margaret A. Mintz was a “huge success,” according to its organizer.
“We had about 100 people attend and raised about $5,000 directly related to the fundraiser, which brought total donations up to the goal of $20,000,” said organizer and Miss Mintz’s mom, Karyn Cordero Carbone. “So many people wanted to help, donating their time, food, gifts and talents.”
Among the performers at Saturday’s “open mic” benefit at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom were Miss Mintz, who sang and played acoustic guitar. Her brother Maximus Mintz, and his Syracuse-based band Delinquent Activity, opened the benefit.
“People came from so many different parts of Maggie’s life — friends from school, parents, teachers, neighbors and the military,” Ms. Carbone said. “The event itself was such a beautiful expression of love and support. We were blown away. We’d like to share our immense gratitude to all those that attended and to all of those who gave of their time and resources.”
“It was a big success,” Miss Mintz said. “I was very moved by everyone that showed up.’’
Miss Mintz said she performed some of her original songs, including “Jack and Jill,” her most popular tune. She also performed some covers and appreciated that benefit-goers paused to listen to them all. “That was very powerful for me.”
A GoFundMe account, with an original goal of $20,000, was previously set up in Miss Mintz’s name to help her financially in dog bite recovery expenses. As of Wednesday morning, the amount raised was at $21,112.
Miss Mintz was bitten by a dog on Jan. 1 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The attack left a section of her face in tatters. She spent nine days at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, undergoing two surgeries for facial reconstruction, with more surgeries planned.
Miss Mintz, a 2018 graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School, has returned to Sackets Harbor and to her mom’s residence as she recovers from the dog bite. She moved to Lake Havasu City last autumn after discovering the area after she joined her father during his Kenny Walks Across America fundraiser.
Her dad, Army veteran Kenneth J. Mintz, began his Kenny Walks Across America fundraiser on April 1 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. He finished it on Saturday, Oct. 22, his 174th day of walking. He raised money for three charities: The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Operation Resiliency and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.
While he was on his walk Mr. Mintz, who has homes in Sackets Harbor and Carlisle, Pennsylvania, invited Margaret to join him. She flew to Indianapolis, where her dad picked her up. She saw it as an opportunity to restart her life — a life that had been hampered by addiction issues and recovery. She found a new life in Lake Havasu City, and plans on returning there, where she found a job at a coffee shop and had restarted a singing/songwriting sideline with several gigs.
“I don’t really know the timeline, what it’s going to look like yet, just because my next surgery is supposed to be the 27th of February,” Miss Mintz told the Times last week. “I don’t know if I want to stay and wait here or go back before. I’m kind of deciding because I’ll have to find a new place to live out there and that kind of stuff.”
She said she’d rather deal with her current situation than something else.
“This is not as bad as being in active addiction and struggling, just to get by every day and being a liar to my family,” she said. “At least I know I’m doing good in that department, which is like very surprising for me.”
dog owner charged
According to a Lake Havasu City Police Department “officer narrative,” the officer responded to an address on Candlewood Drive in the city at 2:58 a.m. Jan. 1. after a report of a dog bite. Miss Mintz said she and some friends had gone to the house after an outing with a plan to “crash” there for the night. After arriving on the scene, the officer reported the bite victim had already been placed in an ambulance.
“I proceeded up to the house where Lake Havasu Fire and Emergency Medical Services indicated a chunk of flesh was on the ground in the living room,” the police officer reported.
According to the officer’s report, the dog, Thumper, was owned by Derek R. Azevedo, 45, of Lake Havasu City. He was charged in relation to a Lake Havasu City code that states it is unlawful for anyone to own, keep, or harbor a vicious animal within the city; except animals under the control of law enforcement or military agency.
Charges are warranted, city code says, when, among other things, “the animal, when unprovoked or non-defensively, has bitten or attacked a person or persons or other animals on private or public property causing severe wounds or injuries …”
According to the police report, a “male party” at the Candlewood Drive address stated that those living there allowed Mr. Azevedo to move in with them “a short time ago.” He moved in with two dogs: a lab and a pit bull mix. “Approximately two days ago one of the dogs had bit him on the arm,” the report says. “This incident went unreported.” The report doesn’t indicate which of the two dogs bit the owner or Miss Mintz, if it was the same one, or which one was named Thumper.
The officer, in his report said he talked to Mr. Azevedo and that he indicated Miss Mintz did not provoke the dogs.
“Due to the dog biting two different people in the last week and multiple subjects living within the residence, the dog was taken to the Western Animal Humane Society” in Lake Havasu City for quarantine, police reported.
“That makes me feel a little bit better that with the dog, something is happening with that,’’ Miss Mintz said on Wednesday.
On Jan. 4, a Lake Havasu City Police Department investigator contacted Miss Mintz via phone at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. “She knew that the dog at the residence had previously bitten other people,” the report states. “She sat on the floor and reached over to pet the dog when it lunged and bit her on the face. She was petting the dog prior to the incident happening.”
Another supplemental police report about the case added, “The circumstances of the incident show that the dog bit in a non-defensive manner causing severe wounds as described by the victim.”
A Lake Havasu City Police Department records supervisor said that court proceedings involving Mr. Azevedo will continue until the case reaches a disposition.
