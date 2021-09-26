NORFOLK — A photo scavenger hunt and sidewalk art contest are already underway, along with a Halloween story walk in Raymondville, but the best is yet to come for this year’s annual Norfolk Halloween Festival.
“The main part of the festival starts next Thursday with a kick-off dinner,” said Bobbi Phillips, one of the organizers.
COVID-19 kept the 2020 event from taking place, but it’s back this year with plenty of Halloween fun for families.
The photo scavenger hunt runs until Thursday. Participants head to several destinations and have their photo taken with festival displays. The photos are then uploaded to the event’s Facebook page to be entered into a prize drawing. The locations include Al Smith’s, American Legion, Cafe 56, the fire station, library, museum, rescue squad garage, sandlots and town hall.
The sidewalk art contest for kids in grades K-5 also runs until Thursday.
Thursday’s kick-off dinner will be held at the Norfolk Fire Department, 1 Furnace St.
“The firemen put it on. We name our king and queen of the festival that night,” Ms. Phillips said.
The fun picks up again on Friday with carnival rides from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dominic Zappia Arena, Halloween Story Hour at 5 p.m. at the library, a Halloween candy hunt at 6 p.m. in the park, and fireworks at 8 p.m. at the Raquette River Golf Course in Raymondville.
Ms. Phillips said the carnival rides are through Green Mountain Amusements. Individuals can buy bracelets or tickets for the rides.
When Saturday rolls around, so do the activities at the Dominic Zappia Arena, starting with a large vendor fair that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Saturday is our biggest day. Most of it is at the Norfolk arena,” Ms. Phillips said.
Carnival rides will be operating from noon to 9 p.m., and a petting zoo and visit by Lena the Lizard Lady will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
There’s also a Halloween parade at 1 p.m., a belly dancer starting at 2 p.m., cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. and a block dance from 7 to 11 p.m.
Sunday opens with a closing breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., and the weekend wraps up with a pumpkin chuckin’ contest at 11 a.m. at Haggett’s farm. The “Pumpkin Punisher” will be on hand for the chuckin’.
“He built that for our first festival,” Ms. Phillips said of the “Pumpkin Punisher.”
The new Trinity Golf Course in Norfolk will be also doing a foursome tournament over the weekend, she said.
This is the third year she has been involved with organizing the event. It should be the fourth, but COVID-19 wiped out last year’s celebration.
“We went to the town to talk to them, and the town thought it was a great idea. It’s good for the kids. They have something to do,” she said.
The latest on the Norfolk Halloween Festival can be found on the festival’s Facebook page, at wdt.me/NorfolkFest1021.
