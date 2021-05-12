FULTON — Whiteknyght Musical Instruments recently donated one-of-a-kind ukuleles to CNY Arts Center for their music program. The ukuleles were hand made by luthier Bill White, known locally for his acting and directing with Fulton Community Theatre.
The ukuleles were crafted from cigar boxes and upcycled materials and each ukulele was personalized with Arty, the CNY Arts Center icon. The ukuleles were part of a gift that also included two student guitars and a dulcimer.
White’s love of music includes building and refurbishing stringed instruments. Each instrument gets thorough exercise in being playing to ensure a quality sound as well as good construction.
“We are grateful for the support of our arts community,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox, “and even more honored when it includes handmade, original art. We have received donations of guitars from several other community members as well in response to our request for used guitars. We are excited to share these with the students and hope to expand our programming with music opportunities for children and adults.”
To learn more about the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
