Oswego Alliance Church opens Mercantile to help those struggling

OSWEGO - The Oswego Alliance Church has announced the opening of The Alliance Mercantile. Beginning on Friday, April 30, the Mercantile will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each Friday. The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego.
All shopping at the Mercantile will be through a voucher system. Vouchers will be given to those in need at various organizations throughout the Oswego community. The vouchers are redeemable for up to $10 in merchandise, including non-perishable food items, non-food items, household goods, and clothing.
Pastor Danny Fierro said, “We are excited to reach out to those in our community who are struggling to make ends meet.”
For further information, contact the church office at 315-342-5493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.