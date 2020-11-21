OSWEGO — Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Take-out meals will be offered at three locations: at their Community Center located at 370 Thompson Road in Oswego, the Hamilton Homes Community Center, and a food trailer at Monro Muffler Brake at 169 E. Bridge St., Oswego.
Additionally, deliveries are offered to homes within the Oswego City School District by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 by noon, Tuesday, Nov. 24. Provide a name, address, phone number, and quantity of meals. Requested delivery times will try to be honored, with most deliveries occurring between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“This is our seventh year of this event. We look forward to serving our community in this way,” Pastor Danny Fierro said. “Many in our community are not able to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal or don’t have family in the area. We are offering this meal as a gift from our congregation to you,” he added. “Last year a good number of meals were delivered to students at SUNY Oswego who were unable to go home for the break.”
If interested in this traditional Thanksgiving dinner, stop in at one of the locations or call to have meals delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.