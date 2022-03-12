Oswego Alliance offers baked goods and coffee for Vietnam veterans

OSWEGO - All Vietnam veterans are invited to stop by the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, between noon and 5 p.m. on Monday, March 28 to pick up a free fresh baked good (pies and cookies) and a cup of coffee. For any veteran that is receiving any kind of public assistance, they will give them information on their mercantile. If people receive any public assistance, they would be able to come in once a month for food, clothing and cleaning supplies. For further information, contact the church office at 315-342-5493.
