Oswego Alliance offers baked goods and coffee for Vietnam veterans

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.