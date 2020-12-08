Oswego Bookmobile-Driving Books Home receives grant

OSWEGO — Oswego City and County Youth Bureau awarded Oswego Bookmobile-Driving Books Home a $4,000 Youth Development Program grant for the 2020 cycle.
Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal to fund high interest and large print books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2020 Imagine Your Story Summer Literacy program.
With these funds Oswego Bookmobile-Driving Books Home will be able to purchase more high interest titles that community children want to read.
The 2020 summer program looked very different this season as Driving Books Home delivered books safely during the COVID-19 shutdown. By developing a COVID-19 safe delivery plan with a modified schedule, social distancing and other safety protocols, Oswego Bookmobile successfully launched the 2020 season and delivered free books and healthy snacks to children in their neighborhoods during this very difficult summer. The community’s children needed the Bookmobile more than ever and it delivered. Literacy specialists assist children in selecting books at their independent reading level and look forward to hearing about their experience the following week.
Oswego Bookmobile-Driving Books Home is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.
Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501(c)(3) corporation collaborating with Oswego City School District, SUNY Oswego, and Oswego Public Library to provide a seven week mobile literacy program in the city of Oswego.
