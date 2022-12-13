Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., receives grants from three foundations

Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations.

OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2.500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 summer program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” These awards helped to pay for personnel who develop the program, staff the bookmobile, and work with the children who come to the bookmobile.

During the seven-week program, 3,659 children boarded the bus and were helped to select a book at their reading level. “Treasure Maps” were given out during the first week, and were stamped each week that the child returned, with a prize given for having all seven stamps at the end of the summer.

