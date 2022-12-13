Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., receives grants from three foundations

OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2.500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 summer program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” These awards helped to pay for personnel who develop the program, staff the bookmobile, and work with the children who come to the bookmobile.
During the seven-week program, 3,659 children boarded the bus and were helped to select a book at their reading level. “Treasure Maps” were given out during the first week, and were stamped each week that the child returned, with a prize given for having all seven stamps at the end of the summer.
The generosity of the three organizations is much appreciated.
Jon Ben Snow, from Pulaski, started his foundation in 1948 with its mission to give grants with a focus on education. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation especially seeks to close the opportunity gap for individuals who are under-resourced.
The Oswego County Community Foundation is a geographically specific fund administered by the Central New York Community Foundation. This philanthropic initiative serves as a collection of gifts from many donors who are committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents of Oswego County.
The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation has awarded over $7.5 million in 650 grants since 2010 to non-profit groups. They strive to enrich the lives of kids in need within the Central New York community.
Oswego Bookmobile is a 501c3 non-profit corporation, funded by community grants and donations. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.
