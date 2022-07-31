Oswego Bookmobile receives a $750 donation from the Michele Wink Foundation

Pictured from left are: Alice Barry; Secretary, Oswego Bookmobile Board of Directors; Pam Hall and Tricia Branch, Michele Wink Foundation. Photo credit Jerry Mahar I Heart Oswego.

OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile received a $750 donation from the Michele Wink Foundation on Wednesday, July 13. Pam Hall and Tricia Branch of the foundation presented the check to Alice Barry, secretary of the board of directors of Oswego Bookmobile. They met at the Driving Books Home Hillcrest Trailer Park stop.

“Oswego Bookmobile is grateful for the generous support of the Michele Wink Foundation. Michele Wink took great care of the kids involved in the Oswego City School District’s athletic programs. She rooted for them on and off the field and pool. Oswego Bookmobile will help honor her memory by using this donation to help kids read all summer long,” Susan McBrearty, President of the Board of Directors

