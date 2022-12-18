Oswego Bookmobile receives two donations

OSWEGO - Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”
Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295.
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 9:22 am
Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children in Oswego. This past summer close to 4,000 visits were made to the bookmobile, during which each child was given help to select a free book to keep at his or her reading level. Reading during the summer has been shown to decrease summer reading regression.
Menter Ambulance Service, begun in 1952, is a private ambulance service that provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport and non-emergent transportation. It provides services seven days a week and 24 hours a day. They selected Oswego Bookmobile as one of their Hawaiian Shirt Employee fundraiser beneficiaries.
The Church of the Resurrection, located at 120 W. Fifth St. in Oswego, offers in-person Sunday services, as well as online viewing, and a Zoom Bible Study on Tuesdays.
Oswego Bookmobile Inc. appreciates the support of these two organizations and what they have given the community’s children.
Oswego Bookmobile is a 501c3 non-profit corporation, funded by community grants and donations. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.
