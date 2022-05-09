Oswego Bookmobile’s Driving Books Home receives grant

OSWEGO - The Oswego Bookmobile’s Driving Books Home program was awarded a $500 grant from the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program.
Driving Books Home is a seven-week summer literacy program that delivers free books, snacks, and STEAM activities to children in their neighborhoods to help them overcome barriers to reading over the summer.
Oswego Bookmobile will use the grant award to provide a summer literacy experience for children aged toddler through 18 in the Oswego area.
Stewart’s has collected and matched donations in shops from Thanksgiving until Christmas since 1986. The Stewart’s Holiday Match program has now allocated nearly $34 million since the program’s inception. All Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are to be used for children under 18 years of age and in their market area.
