Oswego Children’s Board donate board books to the maternity department

OSWEGO - Members of Oswego Children’s Board recently donated another hundred board books to the maternity department at Oswego Hospital, as part of their ongoing initiative to send each newborn home with a book.
As an organization that has been in operation for over 80 years, Oswego Children’s Board is continuously adjusting their programs as the needs of the community evolve. They are dedicated to enhancing the physical, emotional, and cultural well-being of the children of Oswego County, and one area they’ve recently put more focus on is the promotion of literacy. Bringing authors and illustrators to the area for storytelling and workshops has allowed them to reach school-age children, but they were looking for a way to reach even the youngest members of the community.
“Our arts and culture committee developed this project based on the fundamental belief that reading to your child every day promotes cognitive, emotional, and social development. By providing a book to each new baby, we hope to foster a level of comfort and interest in literature from the very beginning,” according to board member, Valerie Gerber
The board has partnered with Oswego Health for many years by conducting hospital tours for preschoolers and previously through the donation of surgical dolls and activity kits for young patients. Most recently they assisted in the renovation of the hospital’s lactation suite, and are now able to work with them in their latest endeavor. “Our staff appreciates having the chance to provide families with books as they transition home,” shared Jessica Leaf, RN, Director of Women’s Services at Oswego Health. “Reading to your newborn is not only a bonding opportunity but has proven to blossom their language skills as they develop.”
For more information, visit their website at www.oswegochildrensboard.com, email them at oswegochildrensboard@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.
