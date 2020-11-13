OSWEGO — Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Peter’s/Sacred Heart in Oswego will hold a pulled pork and chicken barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 14.
All proceeds from this barbecue will be sent to missionaries to help the poor in Haiti. Father Macelin Joseph is the contact person.
Dinners include a pulled pork sandwich with Dinosaur BBQ sauce or half a 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes and baked beans for $10 each.
Take-out only dinners will be prepared and served from St. Marianne Cope Hall at 81 E. Albany St.
Pre-sale ticket holders will pick up their dinners between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The barbecue will be open to the public from 12:30 to 2 p.m. or sold out.
