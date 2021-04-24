OSWEGO — The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for mini-grants for 2021. Not-for-profit community organizations can apply for up to $1,000 for activities for youth during hours when school is not in session. Projects must be completed by the end of 2021 and provide a direct service to children and families in Oswego County.
The grants are funded by Oswego County government and the NYS Office of Children and Family Services Youth Development program. Projects must have clear and measurable goals and address the diverse interests of youth.
“Despite COVID-19, we are pleased that the Youth Bureau will still be able to provide this opportunity to our community partners and support the youth in our county,” said Brian Chetney, director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “We are looking for creative ways to engage youth and their families this year.”
In the past, the youth bureau has awarded mini-grants to provide artistic enrichment opportunities for youth by contributing to CNY Arty Day Camp, providing AmeriCorps members to teach fitness and nutrition to youth at various locations throughout the county and supporting Camp Rainbow of Hope to provide a residential camp experience to youth who have lost a loved one.
Applications are being accepted until Tuesday, June 1. Not-for-profit organizations, including agencies, schools, libraries, municipalities, associations and churches may apply. Organizations are encouraged to involve youth in the planning and implementation of the project.
Those interested in the mini-grant program are encouraged to call Tiffany Halstead at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau to discuss their ideas, receive assistance and obtain an application. Call 315-349-3590, email tiffany.halstead@oswegocounty.com or download an application from the website at www.youthbureau.oswegocounty.com.
