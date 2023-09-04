Oswego Co. Health hosts mobile food pantries

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with the Food Bank of Central New York to host multiple mobile food pantries throughout the county in September.
Anyone in need of food assistance can attend a mobile food pantry to receive a free box of food. There are no income requirements for recipients. Boxes are limited to one per household while supplies last.
The September mobile food pantry schedule is:
- Sept. 5, 3 to 5 p.m.: Life Church, 2363 State Route 49, West Monroe.
- Sept. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior/Senior High School, 639 County Route 22, Parish.
- Sept. 15, 4 to 6 p.m.: Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Road.
- Sept. 19, 4 to 6 p.m.: Parish Fire Department, 16 Union St., Parish.
Mobile food pantries are drive-up events and attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles.
For more information, call the Food Bank of Central New York at 315-437-1899 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the Oswego County Health Department and its programs, call 315-349-3545 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.
