Oswego County 4-H fabric sale fundraiser date announced

OSWEGO - The Eighth Annual Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale Fundraiser to support the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the entertainment building at the Oswego County Fairground located at 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek.
The Oswego County 4-H Program is accepting donations through July 1 of fabric and other sewing items for the sale. The following items are examples of what the Oswego County 4-H will accept: yard goods (dressmaking, home decorating, felt, burlap, needlework craft fabrics, vintage fabrics, quilting, solids, craft panels, seasonal, pillows, wall hangings), notions, sewing tools, patterns (must be complete), books, booklets, yarn skeins, crochet cotton, knitting supplies and needles, crochet hooks, quilting frames, hoops, cutting mats, rotary cutters, rulers and batting. Fabric pieces should be a fat quarter or larger.
Everything will be priced to sell, with many great deals to be found. All fabric will be sold by the piece at just $2 a yard. Pieces will be sold as is and will not be cut into smaller yardage. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted. The sale’s proceeds benefit the local 4-H program.
Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth ages five to 19 who want to learn new skills and explore the world. Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and many opportunities for hands-on or experiential learning about things that interest them. The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs. 4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they’re designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities.
For more information about the fabric sale, joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.
