County calls for help to support local food banks

OSWEGO COUNTY – Many families are struggling to make ends meet in today’s economy. The rising costs of rent, heat, gas and food have impacted people across the country and here at home. Recognizing this struggle, Oswego County employees are coming forward to help their neighbors and have a meaningful impact in their communities.

Oswego County will launched “Payday Fridays” on Friday, Sept. 2, which happens to be National Food Bank Day, to raise money for local food banks. The schedule will then continue the following week and every other week thereafter to coincide with employee pay periods.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.