Oswego County Community Foundation accepting grant applications

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15.
Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources. Requests may range from $500-$5,000. The maximum grant awarded to any single project will be $5,000. Grants must directly benefit the residents of Oswego County. Nonprofit organizations (501(c)(3) or other publicly supported organizations) serving Oswego County residents may apply.
Organizations must submit their applications using the online grant application. Visit cnycf.org/oswego to learn more about the application process and guidelines. The application deadline is July 15.
For more information, contact Sean Reed Jr. at OswegoGrants@cnycf.org.
