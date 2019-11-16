Oswego County Community Foundation awards $28,600 to local nonprofits

OSWEGO – Thirteen local nonprofit groups received grants totaling $28,600 from the Oswego County Community Foundation (“OCCF”).
“I am extremely proud of our ability to make this year’s grants toward important community needs,” said Randy Zeigler, OCCF chairperson. “Our leadership council appreciates the hard work of the staff of this region’s many nonprofit organizations. I look forward to the time when our endowment resources are even larger, so that we will be able to award more and larger grants each year, as the needs in our community are substantial.”
Blessings in a Backpack/Fulton Chapter received $1,000 to supply at-risk school children with food for the weekends when free school meals are not available.
Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received $3,140 to support Boys Council, a strengths-based program to promote boys’ and young men’s safe and healthy passage through pre-teen and adolescent years.
The Children’s Museum of Oswego received $2,000 to support outdoor programming which will occur in the space directly outside of the museum, as well as in the pocket park located off of First Street.
CNY Arts Center received $2,000 to create and deliver low-cost or no-cost programming for its target audiences.
Food Bank of Central New York received $2,500 to support the distribution of nutritious food through its Mobile Food Pantry, as well as increase access to Food Bank programs and community resources available to eligible residents of Oswego County.
Friends of Great Bear received $4,400 to construct a boardwalk bridge on the Yellow trail, which is used by hikers, bikers and trail runners.
Friends of Riverside Cemetery of Oswego received $1,000 to help with the restoration and preservation of the Page Memorial Chapel.
Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. received $2,500 to help cover the cost of a literacy specialist who will be on the bus four days each week.
Oswego County Historical Society received $2,500 to stabilize a retaining wall around the sidewalk of the property to make the grounds safer for its outdoor events.
Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue Team received $2,420 to replace and update GIS mapping computers and laptops, which are used in mobile command post and by team leaders in missing or lost person incidents.
Oswego Health Foundation received $740 to purchase emergency evacuation bags for the babies in their maternity center.
Pulaski Historical Society received $2,000 to update its military and youth rooms with paint, shelving, lighting and refinished floors.
Safe Haven Museum and Education Center received $2,400 to fund the collections management project, which will allow the researcher to accession artifacts and extant documents in the museum’s collection using a software program.
These grants were made possible with support from the Oswego County Community Foundation, A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital Health Fund, NBT Bank Fund and The Emerick Fund.
The Oswego County Community Foundation, created in 2013, is a geographically specific fund created to serve as a source of permanent charitable dollars available to nonprofits serving residents of Oswego County. Grants are awarded from the endowment fund annually to aid vital programs in education, health, social services, the arts, civic and environmental concerns, as well as the preservation of historic resources in Oswego County. The fund has awarded nearly $100,000 to support community-based projects and programs since inception. To learn more about the Oswego County Community Foundation, including how to make a contribution, visit www.cnycf.org/oswego. The Oswego County Community Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, www.cnycf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.