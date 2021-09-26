Oswego County Community Foundation distributes $32,400 to local nonprofits

OSWEGO - Ten local nonprofit groups received grants totaling more than $30,000 from the Oswego County Community Foundation (“OCCF”).
Blessings in a Backpack/Fulton Chapter received $1,500 to supply at-risk school children with food for the weekends when free school meals are not available.
Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received $3,000 to purchase curricula and train staff, implementing the to implement the Monique Burr Foundation for Children Prevention Education Programs for the community and schools.
CNY Arts Center received $3,000 to cover production costs and royalties for autumn musicals.
Food Bank of Central New York received $2,000 to support the distribution of nutritious food to families living in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District.
Friends of Camp Hollis received $3,000 to support the construction of an inclusive playground.
Friends of Fort Ontario received $7,000 to purchase historic clothing and equipment for a living history interpretation by staff and volunteers.
Friends of Great Bear received $5,000 to improve parking, walkways and entrances.
Fulton Family YMCA received $3,000 to support the LifeSkills program, which seeks to build social and emotional skills in children.
Oswego Health Foundation received $3,100 to purchase a new Q-Stress system for its cardiac stress lab.
WNPE/WNPI TV/WPBS received $1,800 to produce a weekly public affairs show that includes stories on art, culture, history and conservation.
These grants were made possible with support from the Oswego County Community Foundation, A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital Health Fund, NBT Bank Fund and The Emerick Fund.
The Oswego County Community Foundation
The Oswego County Community Foundation, created in 2013, is a geographically-specific fund created to serve as a source of permanent charitable dollars available to nonprofits serving residents of Oswego County. Grants are awarded from the endowment fund annually to aid vital programs in education, health, social services, the arts, civic and environmental concerns, as well as the preservation of historic resources in Oswego County. The fund has awarded nearly $160,000 to support community-based projects and programs since inception. To learn more about the Oswego County Community Foundation, including how to make a contribution, visit oswegocountycf.org. The Oswego County Community Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, cnycf.org.
