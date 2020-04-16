Oswego County Community Services Directory now available online

OSWEGO – An online version of the 2020 Oswego County Community Services Directory is now available at oswegocounty.com and on the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau website at youthbureau.oswegocounty.com.
The 116-page publication is a joint effort of the Youth Bureau and the United Way of Oswego County and is updated annually by the county Youth Bureau staff.
“This document is well-used and is a wealth of information for the community. It contains descriptions and contact information for hundreds of services and programs, including transportation, support groups, youth programs, services for those with disabilities, parks and recreation, health care, county government services, and more,” said Brian Chetney, Youth Bureau Director. “We are making it available as an online tool and we encourage people to use it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.