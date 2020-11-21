OSWEGO — Oswego County Federal Credit Union announced the sixth annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO.
OCFCU and their partner, Exelon Generation, will launch “The Gloves with Love” program from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. Collection baskets will be available at each branch.
Slightly used or new adult hats and winter scarves will also be collected.
The adult hats and scarves will be placed on trees in various parks in Oswego, Fulton and Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego; 300 W. First St., Oswego; 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton; and 5828 Scenic Ave. (Route 3), Mexico.
“We wanted to come up with an easy way for people to help make sure the residents of Oswego County will stay warm this winter,” said Danielle Hayden, OCFCU business development specialist. “Our employees and the team at Exelon look forward to this program every year.” Hayden can be reached at 315-887-1030 ext. 1316 for more information.
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”
