Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit receives donation from Hades Hounds

Members of the local Lake City Chapter of Hades Hounds LEMC recently donated a dozen winter coats and snowsuits to children in Oswego County DSS’ Foster Care Program. Pictured kneeling from left are Brad Paninski, caseworker; and Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter President Fran Elkin. Standing from left are Oswego County DSS Deputy Commissioner Marti Babcock; Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter Treasurer Joe Guarrera, Jr.; Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter Secretary Collin Miller; Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter Sergeant at Arms Gary Caprin III; Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter member David Legrow; Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord; Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter member Frank Neil; Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter Vice President Josh Kunz; and Melissa Kunz, caseworker. Hades Hounds LEMC members Chris Warring and Mike Ouderkirk were unable to be present.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) Foster Care Unit recently received a donation from Hades Hounds, LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club), Lake City Chapter. A dozen winter coats and snowsuits were donated to help foster children stay warm during these cold winter months.

“We welcome this generous gift of caring for the children in our foster care program,” said Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “It is so important for them to not only feel safe in their new environment, but also experience the nurturing support and compassion of the community.”

