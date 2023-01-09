Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit receives donation from Hades Hounds

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) Foster Care Unit recently received a donation from Hades Hounds, LEMC (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club), Lake City Chapter. A dozen winter coats and snowsuits were donated to help foster children stay warm during these cold winter months.
“We welcome this generous gift of caring for the children in our foster care program,” said Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “It is so important for them to not only feel safe in their new environment, but also experience the nurturing support and compassion of the community.”
When children are not safe in their home, DSS must place them in a new environment – often with a relative, if possible. Despite this, the children sometimes arrive without proper winter clothing.
“This donation will really help these children,” Alvord continued. “This was a wonderful group that came to visit us. They not only brought winter clothing for the kids, but also shared information about some of the other good work they are doing in our community.”
Hades Hounds LEMC is a national motorcycle club made up of both active and retired law enforcement personnel, military members, firefighters and other blue-collar workers. The organization has local chapters in various states across the country – including 10 in New York state.
The local Lake City Chapter is located in Oswego County and supports first responders, members of the military and those in need throughout the community.
Hades Hounds LEMC Lake City Chapter President Fran Elkin said, “Our non-profit organization plans rides and other fundraising events to bring in money for local charities and other groups or people that may find themselves needing support during a difficult time. We’re proud to be able to help our community in any way we can, and especially happy to do a little something more for the kids.”
The Oswego County DSS Foster Care Unit accepts donations from individuals and groups to help children in the program. For a list of the most-needed items, please call Patricia Pennock at 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us.
With 157 children currently in the county’s foster care program, there is also a great need for foster parents across Oswego County.
“The responsibility of caring for someone else’s child may seem overwhelming at first,” said Oswego County DSS Deputy Commissioner Marti Babcock. “However, as people learn more about the support services available and how the foster parent role has changed in recent years, they will gain a new perspective about how vital this role is in the community.”
The county’s foster care unit provides ongoing informational sessions and bi-annual training programs for those who are interested in helping children and teens in need.
Join the next virtual informational session from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Jan. 7 to learn more about foster parenting. To sign up, simply contact Patricia Pennock at 315-963-5382 or patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address.
With dozens of local children and teens in need of love and care, DSS encourages residents to help raise awareness about this critical issue and share this information with interested friends and family members. Residents can start to make a difference in the life of a young person by participating in this valuable program.
