OSWEGO - Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), employees and their families distributed new adult hats, gloves and winter scarves on trees in various parks in Oswego, Fulton and Mexico, said Bill Carhart, CEO.
OCFCU and their partner, Exelon Generation, collected these items at all OCFCU branches in Oswego, Fulton and Mexico from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021.
“Our employees and their families look forward to distributing these items every winter,” said Danielle Hayden, OCFCU business development specialist and program chair. “We hope that the hundreds of gloves, scarves, mittens, and hats we shared will keep Oswego County residents warmer through these cold months.”
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.