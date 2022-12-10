OSWEGO - Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the eighth annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO.

OCFCU, Exelon Generation, and the city of Fulton will collect items for the “Gloves with Love” program from Dec. 5 to Jan. 20, 2023. Collection baskets will be available at each branch.

