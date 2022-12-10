OSWEGO - Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the eighth annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO.
OCFCU, Exelon Generation, and the city of Fulton will collect items for the “Gloves with Love” program from Dec. 5 to Jan. 20, 2023. Collection baskets will be available at each branch.
Slightly used or new adult hats and winter scarves will also be collected.
The adult hats and scarves will be placed on trees in various parks in Oswego, Fulton, Phoenix and Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego; 262 W. Seneca St., Oswego; 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton; and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico. OCFCU’s newest branch in Phoenix, at 101 Volney St., is opening Dec. 12.
“We wanted to come up an easy way for people to help make sure the kids of Oswego County will stay warm this winter,” Carhart said. “In fact, we hope that folks will pick up items to donate while doing their Christmas shopping.”
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”
