OSWEGO — Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) recently distributed hundreds of “Front-Line Hero” pins to first responders in Oswego County as a special “thank you” for their courage and dedication during this COVID-19 crisis, said William Carhart, CEO. “We are extremely proud of their efforts and their day-to-day commitment to the well-being of us all.”
According to Mary Greeney, OCFCU vice president and community event coordinator, more than 750 pins have been distributed to-date to Oswego Hospital, Oswego Health Department, Menter Ambulance, McFee Ambulance, ConnextCare Centers and Fulton Urgent Care. “We here at OCFCU really appreciate and thank you from the bottoms of our hearts for all you do.”
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org. Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego, 300 W. First St., Oswego, 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico. For further information, visit www.Oswegofcu.org.
