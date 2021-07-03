OSWEGO — The Oswego Rotary Club honored the Oswego County Health Department’s Preventative Services Team as this year’s 2021 Honorary Rotarians for their endless and tireless service combating COVID-19 during 2020 and continuing in 2021.
This group of individuals has worked tirelessly for the past 15 months, in an effort to beat the COVID-19 pandemic. Under normal circumstances, this group is responsible for disease surveillance and prevention, community outreach and education and outbreak control and response. COVID put all of that to a test.
In 15 months, the division which started as a phone bank for residents has tracked more than 7,700 positive cases; traced more than 15,000 close contacts; answered more than 20,000 calls; rolled out more than 30 testing events and served more than 1,000 individuals; and administered more than 14,000 doses of vaccine.
Most recently, the National Association of County and City Health Officials selected the Division’s phone bank as a 2021 Innovative Practice Silver Awardee for its remarkable innovation to meet the needs of residents, address health disparities, and build partnership and collaboration in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
