Oswego County helps kids get ready for school

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Fair organizers work to provide information for children about animals and agriculture through their annual fair. But this year they went a little farther and helped to prepare local students to go back to school by providing them with free backpacks filled with everything they needed to get off to a good start.
Through a grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, organizers were able to provide 125 backpacks to children who attended the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.