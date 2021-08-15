Oswego County Humane Society to host Cats & Snacks

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society announced their next Cats & Snacks, pet socialization and pantry drive event at their office, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. This event is an opportunity to connect with the community, for a good cause. The Oswego County Humane Society believes people and pets are good for each other. By hosting Cats & Snacks, people come together to meet adoptable cats and kittens while having snacks and beverages.
Space is limited and masks are required. Visit the website at www.oswegohumane.org/events for registration and details of this free event. Help support the pantry by donating cat food and litter. The pantry helps feed the current 40 foster animals and community pets in need.
