OSWEGO – Police Officer Recruits and local law enforcement members dedicated their morning physical training run to help support the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and other Child Advocacy Centers across New York state by participating in the One Too Many NY 5K to End Child Abuse.
The state-wide virtual 5K event is hosted by The New York State Children’s Alliance, Inc. (NYSCA) which is a non-profit member organization that promotes the development, growth and continuation of 47 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) throughout New York state in order to provide healing and justice to abused and neglected children and their families.
According to CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County works closely with law enforcement, as well as many other stakeholders, in helping to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families. Having the members of the Oswego County Police Academy dedicate their morning run to the One Too Many NY 5K to End Child Abuse was a remarkable show of support.”
Lieutenant Charles Searor of the Oswego City Police Department and one of the academy instructors running with the recruits stated, “We wanted to instill a sense of community involvement in our recruit officers early-on. Helping to show support for one of our partner agencies while raising awareness to help end child abuse was one way to do just that.”
The Oswego County Police Academy is a newly developed program with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and Oswego and Fulton Police Departments working together to run this 26-week course. The academy hosts recruit officers from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego City Police Department, Fulton Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
