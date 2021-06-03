Oswego County Legislature recognizes child care providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Service Committee has recognized May 7 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. At hand to receive the proclamation were members of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County Inc. (ICP). With nearly 13 million children under the age of six in child care, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on both providers and the families that rely on them. The risks and sacrifices many providers have made to remain open for families demonstrates their commitment to the children and ensuring their future with early child care services. Pictured from left are: legislators Michael Yerdon, District 1; James Karasek, District 22; Isabel, service dog; Brandy Koproski, program coordinator for the Child Care Development Council with ICP; Christina Wilson, executive director of ICP; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Thomas Drumm, District 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.