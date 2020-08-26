OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging has a limited supply of farmers market coupon books available to eligible seniors. The department recently distributed coupon books at drive-up events across the county.
Those who haven’t received coupons yet this summer and who would like more information may call the Office for the Aging Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pictured at a recent event are Office for the Aging staff Rita Oldenburg and Hope Cimilluca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.