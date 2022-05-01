OSWEGO COUNTY – April is Donate Life Month, which culminated with the celebration of National Donate Life Blue & Green Day on Friday, April 22. Oswego County reminds residents that they can register to become an organ donor through local NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices. Anyone age 16 or older can enroll in the registry.
More than 9,000 New Yorkers are waiting for life-saving transplants and a single donor can save up to eight lives, according to the New York State Donate Life Registry. National Donate Life Month and Blue & Green Day are dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of organ donation and recognizing donors and volunteers.
“We extend our appreciation to those who are organ donors and encourage anyone interested to visit their local DMV to become a donor,” said Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur. “Taking a few minutes to complete this simple step could help save lives.”
Oswego County DMV employees participated in National Donate Life Blue & Green Day on April 22 to share the message about the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.
If a registered organ donor through the DMV, people will have a heart or other symbol on your license. If people need to confirm or change their registration, they can reach out to the DMV.
These are the three local DMV offices under the supervision of the Oswego County Clerk and mandated by state statute. They are open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oswego: 384 E. River Rd, 315-349-8300
- Fulton: 200 N. Second St., 315-591-9136
- Pulaski: 2 Broad St., 315-298-6521
Each of these offices handle a variety of transactions, including issuance of driver’s licenses, permits, license plates and stickers for vehicles such as motorboats, trailers and snowmobiles. DMVs also provide in-transit temporary permits, re-registrations, transfer of license plates from one vehicle to another in the same class, change of class re-registration, surrenders of license plates and collection of state sales tax and fees.
“Conducting business at your local DMV helps keep money in Oswego County,” said Wilbur. “The county receives 12.7% of most DMV transactions, allowing the our office to return more than $1.5 million to the County every year.”
For more information about the Oswego County DMVs, visit oswegocounty.com/government/county_clerk/department_of_motor_vehicles.php.
