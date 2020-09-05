OSWEGO — This year remains a challenging time for people the world over, particularly its children. In times like these, it’s reassuring to know that there are angels among us, providing support and guidance to those who need it most right now.
The Oswego County Department of Social Services’ Foster Care Unit has received generous donations from the community for the children in its program. Earlier this year, Believer’s Chapel North in Mexico and Davis Cleaning Service, LLC in Oswego each contributed a variety of items to help the children adjust to their new surroundings.
“There are 85 families providing foster care to approximately 180 children in Oswego County,” said Patty Pennock, senior caseworker, Oswego County DSS. “These donations can help ease some of the child’s anxiety about entering foster care, but they will also provide some relief for the foster parents as well. They appreciate the support and will often give input on what is helpful for the children to receive.”
This is the second year that Believer’s Chapel North has supported the foster care program. Last year, they invited Pennock to speak to their group about the program and the children’s needs. The church held a Christmas lunch and family auction which raised $1,920 to purchase items for children in foster care.
“That was a lot of money for a little church to raise,” said Pennock. “When they express their support for us, it’s very helpful. Their community outreach is huge.”
Diane Godfrey, community services coordinator, Oswego County DSS, agreed, “We are so grateful and beyond humbled by their generosity. It means so much to everyone in the program.”
Mary Curcio, leader of the church’s women’s ministry group, and Donna Sweet, a group member, purchased the needed supplies with funds raised from the auction. Shopping locally, they procured a variety of items for newborns to teens which included new pajamas and onesies, socks, underwear, toothbrushes, baby towels and washcloths, receiving blankets, bottles and pacifiers, coloring books and pencils, crayons, and toys for all ages. They also got 17 gift certificates for teens to use at a local hairdresser.
“A church makes a difference in the community,” said Curcio. “That’s where we want to be effective and why we chose this organization.”
She continued, “These kids didn’t create the situation they’re in, so we hope we can help bring them some comfort and also support the adults who have stepped up to be their foster parents. That’s a tremendous commitment.”
The owners of Davis Cleaning Service, LLC, Niki, Anne and Julieanne, also reached out to Oswego County DSS to inquire how they could help foster children across the county.
Rachael Pelow, family services supervisor, Oswego County DSS, received their call. “Oswego County is home to some of the very best helpers. It’s difficult to express how significant their donation is. These items will bring so much joy to many families in our county and benefit countless foster children.”
Their donation included something for children of all ages: drawing supplies, crayons, coloring books, colored pens, books, journals, games, toys, stuffed animals, nail sets and arts and crafts items.
Oswego County DSS remains open throughout the pandemic and continues to provide essential programs and services to the community. Any support that individuals, groups or businesses would like to provide to the families served by the agency is most welcome.
To find out how people can help foster children and families, call Diane Godfrey at 315-963-5524.
There is also a great need for foster parents in Oswego County. For more information about foster parenting, contact Patty Pennock at 315-963-5382 or patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us.
