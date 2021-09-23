Oswego couple gives back to support local healthcare initiatives

OSWEGO - Known for their commitment to improving the quality of life in Oswego County, former owners of Burritt Motors of Oswego and lifelong residents, Chris and Brenda Burritt continue to show their support to the community with a donation of $20,000 to support the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.
“It’s so vitally important to our community to provide and maintain a strong and viable health care system within our growing county,” explained the Burritts when asked why they support The Campaign for Oswego Health. “We are happy to support the ongoing efforts of Oswego Health to provide high quality health and wellness care for all those who reside here.”
The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.
For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.
