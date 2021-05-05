OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow stopped by to thank members of the Oswego Rotary Club who participated in the International Watershed Cleanup of the Great Lakes Project in Oswego by cleaning the waterfront along Harbor Trail and Lakeside Park. Simultaneously, the City of Oswego Department of Public Works detailed a crew of employees to cleaning the east linear riverwalk and other public parks throughout the city.
Oswego DPW, Oswego Rotary Club clean Oswego in celebration of Earth Day
