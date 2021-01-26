OSWEGO - The Oswego Elks Lodge -271 Gratitude Grant for 2020, has been awarded to Victory Transformations, Inc. This organization serves as an outreach within the community to reach those who are homeless.
Victory runs a code blue warming shelter that opens its doors and takes in the homeless when Oswego temperatures dip to 32 degrees. Victory advocates for their clients with emergency services in housing, food, heat, medical and anything that compromises their basic/safety needs. They provide an emergency housing initiative that provides short term, immediate housing to individuals who are homeless with the goal of safe and affordable permanent or transitional housing within 35 days.
Victory provides an employment program, a Give-A-Way Closet, their Victory Roadhouse Cafe and Coffee House and the Victory Drop-in Center. Victory is a Christian based program that help those of all faiths who are not currently using or dependent on drugs/alcohol.
The Oswego Elks Lodge chose Victory to be this year’s recipient due to the crisis the country is facing. The number of families in the community needing help is increasing drastically each day. Victory is moving into a larger facility, the previous Vale Haven Home which will increase the number of people they can serve.
