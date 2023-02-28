Oswego Elks Ladies Auxiliary donates to VA Women’s Health Clinic

OSWEGO - The Oswego Elks Ladies Auxiliary recently donated $600 worth of needed items to the Women’s Health Clinic at the VA. Pictured from left are: James Dillabough (veteran chair person), Carol Dillabough (auxiliary secretary), Carol Todd (auxiliary treasurer), Rebecca Bernys (volunteer service specialist), Becky Jo Ross (CTRS), Margaret Mahaney (auxiliary 1st vice president), Ken Ellis (PER and adviser) and John Babcock (Oswego Elks ER). Photo by sandy swiech
