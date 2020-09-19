OSWEGO — Due to COVID-19, the Oswego Elks Big Bucks raffle on Oct. 4 will be done via Facebook or on some other virtual platform.
Tickets holders will be sent a list of winners along with applications for next year.
People can still purchase tickets by sending $50 to the Oswego Elks, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego or call 315-343-1660.
The money raised from this raffle goes toward numerous charitable organizations and community programs as well as some operating expenses.
