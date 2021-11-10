Oswego Health Center recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FULTON - In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month the Oswego Health Center, 10 George St. in Oswego, has partnered with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) program to host a purple flag display to raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County. The purple flags symbolize and honor the more than 500 survivors of domestic violence that SAF provided services to in 2020. The red woman is part of the national Silent Witness Project that pays tribute to all of the women that have died from domestic violence and those that are living in silence. The display is one of the many activities and events that SAF has done throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For more information on SAF and its efforts to end domestic violence in Oswego County contact their office at 315-342-1544. The SAF Crisis Hotline is (315) 342-1600. Pictured from left are: Kathy Corey with the OCO Options Program; Office of Victim Services Advocate Ashley Zogg; OCO SAF Advocate/Educator Marianne Guerrette; OCO Prevention Services Coordinator Ellen Lazarek; O.C.S.D. Advocate/Educator Mercedes Whiteside; OCO Coordinator of Reproductive Health Cali Sweeting; and OCO Health Educator/Advocate Mackenzie Wilton.
