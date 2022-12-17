Oswego Health donates to local food pantries

OSWEGO - Oswego Health learned that many local food pantries within the community were suffering terribly and many may not be able to provide their traditional holiday meals/gifts to families. The pandemic drastically depleted many traditional funding sources and for example, Catholic Charities, who typically would provide 250-300 holiday gift baskets primarily to families in Fulton and Hannibal containing food items for the holidays, unfortunately, may not be able to do this year given the lack of funding. For a period of 10 days Oswego Health staff collected nonperishable items, donated cash and even purchased grocery gift cards, all to support Oswego County food pantries. There was even a friendly competition between departments, and they collected $1,990 in cash/gift cards. Oswego Health then matched with an additional $1,000. The donations will be divided and care packages delivered to help stock the food pantries. Pictured, incoming President and CEO, Michael Backus helps put care packages together for local food pantries, as employees of Oswego Health donated nonperishable items and collected $2,990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.