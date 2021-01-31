Oswego Health employees raise over $50,000 through Employee Giving Campaign

OSWEGO - The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in the community. The employees of this nonprofit healthcare system truly embody this mission as they step up to support the Employee Giving Campaign through donations to the Oswego Health Foundation to raise over $50,000 in 2020.
Even during the hardest year for many financially, employees of Oswego Health participated in the annual Employee Giving Campaign called “We are the First Step”. A total of 240 employees personally donated $53,038.11 to support priorities within the organization.
Originally the committee, which consists of representation from across the healthcare system, including Arlene Young, Chelsea Meehan, Cheryl Stilwell, Cindy Tonkin, Cindy Tascarella, Jason Santiago - co-chair, Jennifer Baker, Joy Bifera, Kathaleen Gentile, Kathaleen Healy, Kathryn Pagliaroli - co-chair, Linda Cole, Megan McManus, Mike Cali, Nancy Blais, Theresa FitzGibbons, Michele Hourigan, Margaret Barclay, set a financial goal of $45,000 for the 2020 campaign.
“To surpass our goal this year speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment our employees have for not only Oswego Health, but our patients and community,” shared Santiago, Employee Giving Co-Chair, Chief Operating Officer, The Manor at Seneca Hill and Springside at Seneca Hill.
Oswego Health employees were able to vote on projects and initiatives within the healthcare system. It was agreed upon to purchase 48 therapy comfort cubs for parents who have experienced a newborn or child loss or trauma. Also, a memorial bench will be constructed to memorialize Oswego Health staff who have passed while employed with the health system. Lastly, a portion of the campaign funds will go towards further supporting the new state-of-the-art Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness which opened Jan. 25.
“To have employees, varying in job title and specialty support the organization personally with a financial contribution, even throughout a pandemic, makes me proud to be a part of this team at Oswego Health,” stated Pagliaroli, Employee Giving Co-Chair, Corporate Director of Integrated Healthcare.
