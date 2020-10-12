OSWEGO - As one of the major employers in the area and the largest healthcare systems in the county, Oswego Health knows firsthand that a highly-educated nursing workforce strengthens the quality of care provided to patients.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections 2016-2026, Registered Nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2026. The RN workforce is expected to grow from 2.9 million in 2016 to 3.4 million in 2026, an increase of 438,100 or 15%. The bureau also projects the need for an additional 203,700 new RNs each year through 2026 to fill newly created positions and to replace retiring nurses.
Oswego Health has invested over $75,000 in the Registered Nursing Tuition Assistance Program which employees can take advantage of to help pay for their education.
“We truly value our staff here at Oswego Health, so we wanted to create a program that allowed them to grow professionally within the health system,” stated Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell.
“Since launching this program at the start of 2020 we’ve already had 19 employees receive tuition assistance, totaling over $75,000 in funding towards their education,” shared Vice President of Human Resources, Marq Brown.
Among those enrolled in the program, Stacy Steven shares “this has afforded me the opportunity to pursue a career in nursing without the stress of financial burden to follow.” Steven will graduate in December 2020 and has already accepted an RN position with Oswego Health in the Intensive Care Unit upon graduation.
In addition, Kim Maitland, a nursing assistant in the Medical-Surgical Unit at Oswego Health, shares “I’ve always wanted to go back to school and after 13 years and with the support of this tuition assistance program from Oswego Health, I can.”
The RN Tuition Assistance program is offered to current employees at Oswego Health looking to advance their training as a Registered Nurse. New employees or those interested in working for Oswego Health are also eligible to apply at www.oswegohealth.org.
